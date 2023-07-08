Player prop betting options for Bo Bichette, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Saturday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 73 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.308/.398 on the season.

Torkelson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-3 3 1 2 6 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 60 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.331/.375 on the year.

McKinstry heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a home run and three RBI.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (7-4) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Gausman will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), 19th in WHIP (1.131), and second in K/9 (12) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants Jun. 27 6.0 3 1 1 12 1 at Marlins Jun. 21 6.0 8 3 3 6 1 at Rangers Jun. 16 6.0 4 1 1 4 2 vs. Twins Jun. 11 4.2 7 6 6 4 4

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has collected 121 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .320/.348/.503 so far this year.

Bichette will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .356 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 7 3-for-6 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.348/.452 so far this year.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 4 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

