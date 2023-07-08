Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the field on Saturday at Comerica Park against Matt Manning, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 81 home runs.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .366 this season.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Detroit has scored 341 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 16th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.269 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Manning (2-1) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Manning will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Rockies W 14-9 Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics L 1-0 Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics L 12-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Austin Pruitt 7/6/2023 Athletics W 9-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays L 12-2 Home Alex Faedo Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/16/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/17/2023 Royals - Away - -

