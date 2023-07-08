Saturday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (49-40) and the Detroit Tigers (38-49) matching up at Comerica Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on July 8.

The Blue Jays will call on Kevin Gausman (7-4) against the Tigers and Matt Manning (2-1).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 7, Tigers 6.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been victorious in 29, or 40.3%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (341 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule