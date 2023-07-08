Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .175 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

In 35.6% of his games this season (16 of 45), Zavala has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.9%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

Zavala has an RBI in nine of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .196 AVG .157 .246 OBP .211 .214 SLG .443 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 22/4 K/BB 31/4 1 SB 0

