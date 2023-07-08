Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Blue Jays.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .175 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 35.6% of his games this season (16 of 45), Zavala has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.9%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Zavala has an RBI in nine of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.196
|AVG
|.157
|.246
|OBP
|.211
|.214
|SLG
|.443
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|22/4
|K/BB
|31/4
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.51 ERA ranks 51st, 1.353 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.
