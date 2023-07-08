Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is hitting .191 with seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Wisdom has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has driven in a run in 14 games this season (23.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (40.0%), including six games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|34
|.148
|AVG
|.221
|.258
|OBP
|.290
|.420
|SLG
|.478
|8
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|16
|33/12
|K/BB
|52/10
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send Cole (8-2) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
