The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is hitting .191 with seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Wisdom has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has driven in a run in 14 games this season (23.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (40.0%), including six games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 34 .148 AVG .221 .258 OBP .290 .420 SLG .478 8 XBH 14 7 HR 7 13 RBI 16 33/12 K/BB 52/10 1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings