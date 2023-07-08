The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .284 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Vierling has had a hit in 40 of 66 games this season (60.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has had an RBI in 15 games this year (22.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31.8% of his games this year (21 of 66), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .240 AVG .320 .331 OBP .360 .346 SLG .492 7 XBH 10 2 HR 5 12 RBI 12 17/13 K/BB 30/7 3 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings