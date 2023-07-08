Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Blue Jays
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .284 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Vierling has had a hit in 40 of 66 games this season (60.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has had an RBI in 15 games this year (22.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31.8% of his games this year (21 of 66), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.240
|AVG
|.320
|.331
|OBP
|.360
|.346
|SLG
|.492
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|12
|17/13
|K/BB
|30/7
|3
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (7-4) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), 19th in WHIP (1.131), and second in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.