Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Luis Robert (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 90 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .572.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Robert has had a hit in 58 of 87 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.7%).
- In 27.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has driven in a run in 32 games this season (36.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.268
|AVG
|.274
|.327
|OBP
|.335
|.605
|SLG
|.543
|25
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|12
|25
|RBI
|25
|45/10
|K/BB
|60/11
|1
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.51), 50th in WHIP (1.353), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1).
