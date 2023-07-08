Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jared Young and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jared Young? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Yankees Player Props
|Cubs vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cubs vs Yankees
|Cubs vs Yankees Odds
|Cubs vs Yankees Prediction
Jared Young At The Plate
- Young is batting .192 with two triples, a home run and two walks.
- Young has picked up a hit in four games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In three games this season, Young has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.308
|AVG
|.077
|.400
|OBP
|.143
|.846
|SLG
|.077
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.