Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Yankees Player Props
|Cubs vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cubs vs Yankees
|Cubs vs Yankees Odds
|Cubs vs Yankees Prediction
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .252 with 61 walks and 32 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 90th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 52 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (12.9%).
- He has scored in 29.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.231
|AVG
|.272
|.358
|OBP
|.400
|.357
|SLG
|.430
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|16
|47/28
|K/BB
|45/33
|3
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.