The U.S. Women’s Open is in progress, and after the second round Hae-Ran Ryu is in fourth place at -3.

Looking to place a bet on Hae-Ran Ryu at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Hae-Ran Ryu Insights

Ryu has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in her last 16 rounds.

Ryu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Ryu has finished in the top five twice in her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Ryu finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 22 -5 282 0 8 2 4 $535,005

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, which is longer than the 6,509-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

Ryu will take to the 6,509-yard course this week at Pebble Beach Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,533 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ranked in the 45th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Ryu was better than only 21% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Ryu did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Ryu had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.6).

Ryu recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.5 on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that most recent competition, Ryu's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Ryu finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, less than the tournament average, 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Ryu bettered the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Ryu Odds to Win: +900 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Ryu's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

