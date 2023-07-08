Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Haase -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Blue Jays
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .213.
- Haase has recorded a hit in 32 of 65 games this year (49.2%), including nine multi-hit games (13.8%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.6%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Haase has driven in a run in 13 games this season (20.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 games this season (24.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.257
|AVG
|.173
|.296
|OBP
|.229
|.386
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|30/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), 19th in WHIP (1.131), and second in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.