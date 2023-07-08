Saturday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (48-41) going head to head against the Chicago Cubs (41-46) at 1:05 PM ET (on July 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-2 win for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (8-2) for the Yankees and Drew Smyly (7-5) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The last 10 Cubs contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been victorious in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (400 total, 4.6 per game).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule