Cody Bellinger brings a 13-game hitting streak into the Chicago Cubs' (41-46) game against the New York Yankees (48-41), at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Yankee Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (8-2) for the Yankees and Drew Smyly (7-5) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-2, 2.79 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (7-5, 4.30 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs will send Smyly (7-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 17 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.

Smyly enters this outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Smyly will try to secure his 13th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

In two of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (8-2) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.79 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .227 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

In 18 starts, Cole has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks seventh, 1.140 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

