Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 88 hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 63 of 81 games this year (77.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (27.2%).
- He has gone deep in one of 81 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.9%).
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (43.2%), including four games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.315
|AVG
|.248
|.383
|OBP
|.313
|.403
|SLG
|.339
|13
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|14
|28/16
|K/BB
|24/14
|5
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (4-5) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.51), 50th in WHIP (1.353), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers.
