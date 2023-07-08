Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .067 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 24 walks while hitting .224.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 48.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (6.0%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (34.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.237
|AVG
|.211
|.301
|OBP
|.364
|.355
|SLG
|.310
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|19/17
|2
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), 19th in WHIP (1.131), and second in K/9 (12).
