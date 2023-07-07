Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while batting .264.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 53 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has had at least one RBI in 39.6% of his games this season (21 of 53), with more than one RBI five times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (39.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|.289
|AVG
|.242
|.326
|OBP
|.290
|.458
|SLG
|.396
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|14
|16/4
|K/BB
|22/5
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Rodon will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old southpaw started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies.
- Among qualified pitchers in the league last year he ranked 11th in ERA (2.88), 14th in WHIP (1.028), and first in K/9 (12).
