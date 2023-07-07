Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (37-52) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (36-51) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-7) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (3-3).

White Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The White Sox have won in 18, or 34%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 15 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (371 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule