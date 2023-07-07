Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- with an on-base percentage of .213 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .231 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- In 37 of 64 games this season (57.8%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 64 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In 12 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 20 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|35
|.225
|AVG
|.235
|.250
|OBP
|.281
|.270
|SLG
|.275
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|24/4
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 85 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.28), 34th in WHIP (1.236), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
