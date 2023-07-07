Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Blue Jays on July 7, 2023
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Player props are listed for Bo Bichette and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 42 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .225/.309/.400 slash line on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has recorded 59 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .250/.332/.377 on the year.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 4
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 118 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .317/.345/.500 so far this season.
- Bichette has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run and four RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 92 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.348/.453 on the season.
- Guerrero enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
