On Friday, July 7 at 6:40 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (48-40) visit the Detroit Tigers (38-48) at Comerica Park in the series opener. Alek Manoah will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while Alex Faedo will take the hill for the Tigers.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Tigers have +115 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under is listed for the game.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (1-3, 5.54 ERA)

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 32 out of the 58 games, or 55.2%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 24-20 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Blue Jays went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have won in 29, or 40.8%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 24 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 6-2-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Javier Báez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

