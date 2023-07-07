Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 81 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .368 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 339 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.259 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Faedo (1-3) will take the mound for the Tigers, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, May 30, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Texas Rangers.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

In five starts, Faedo has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Away Brendan White Peter Lambert 7/2/2023 Rockies W 14-9 Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics L 1-0 Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics L 12-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Austin Pruitt 7/6/2023 Athletics W 9-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Alex Faedo Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/16/2023 Mariners - Away - -

