Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (72) this season while batting .225 with 31 extra-base hits.
- In 59.5% of his games this season (50 of 84), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 13.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (34.5%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (10.7%).
- In 41.7% of his games this year (35 of 84), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.212
|AVG
|.237
|.313
|OBP
|.305
|.338
|SLG
|.456
|12
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|9
|14
|RBI
|28
|42/20
|K/BB
|43/17
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.90 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.