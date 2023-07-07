When they host the Atlanta Dream (8-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 7, 2023, the Chicago Sky (8-9) will try to build on a three-game winning streak. The Dream have also taken three games in a row.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Sky have covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.

The Dream have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Chicago has an ATS record of 3-2.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

Sky games have hit the over eight out of 16 times this season.

A total of 11 Dream games this season have hit the over.

