Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .295 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .387, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 118th in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 59 of 78 games this season (75.6%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .301 AVG .253 .349 OBP .302 .416 SLG .354 11 XBH 12 4 HR 1 25 RBI 18 16/10 K/BB 25/10 11 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings