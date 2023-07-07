Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Matt Vierling (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .276 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- In 39 of 65 games this year (60.0%) Vierling has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 65), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (21.5%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.3% of his games this year (21 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.220
|AVG
|.320
|.316
|OBP
|.360
|.330
|SLG
|.492
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|17/13
|K/BB
|30/7
|3
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
