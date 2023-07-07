On Friday, Luis Robert (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 89 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .569.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Robert has gotten a hit in 57 of 86 games this season (66.3%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (29.1%).

He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (23 of 86), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (36.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (14.0%).

In 48.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (18.6%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .270 AVG .274 .331 OBP .335 .599 SLG .543 24 XBH 23 13 HR 12 24 RBI 25 42/10 K/BB 60/11 1 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings