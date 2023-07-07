After batting .214 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .206 with eight doubles and 13 walks.

In 45.5% of his 55 games this season, Schoop has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 55 games this season.

Schoop has driven in a run in six games this season (10.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 14 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .230 AVG .187 .324 OBP .225 .311 SLG .227 5 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 11/9 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings