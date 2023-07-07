The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick and his .640 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is batting .221 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.

Marisnick has gotten a hit in 12 of 28 games this year (42.9%), with more than one hit on three occasions (10.7%).

He has homered in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (21.4%), Marisnick has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 .294 AVG .156 .324 OBP .206 .471 SLG .375 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 5 RBI 5 8/1 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings