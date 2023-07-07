Fever vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Indiana Fever (5-12) will hope to end a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Washington Mystics (9-7), airing at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Mystics matchup.
Fever vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-3.5)
|159.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-3.5)
|159.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-3.5)
|160.5
|-180
|+140
|Tipico
|Mystics (-3.5)
|159.5
|-170
|+135
Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have covered seven times in 15 chances against the spread this season.
- The Fever have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- Washington has an ATS record of 4-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
- Indiana has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more eight times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.
- So far this season, four out of the Mystics' 15 games have hit the over.
- Fever games have hit the over nine out of 16 times this year.
