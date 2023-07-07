Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .203 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 31 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 60 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Andrus has had at least one RBI in 15.0% of his games this year (nine of 60), with two or more RBI six times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 21.7% of his games this year (13 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.258
|AVG
|.152
|.333
|OBP
|.231
|.330
|SLG
|.200
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|20/10
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.28), 34th in WHIP (1.236), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
