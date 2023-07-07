Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .203 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 31 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In 60 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Andrus has had at least one RBI in 15.0% of his games this year (nine of 60), with two or more RBI six times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 21.7% of his games this year (13 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .258 AVG .152 .333 OBP .231 .330 SLG .200 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 20/10 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings