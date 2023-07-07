Eloy Jimenez -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .269 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 42 of 56 games this year (75.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.2%).

He has homered in 12 games this year (21.4%), leaving the park in 5.0% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (50.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (19.6%).

He has scored in 27 games this season (48.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .301 AVG .236 .333 OBP .294 .469 SLG .491 9 XBH 14 5 HR 7 19 RBI 21 24/6 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings