The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with 84 hits, batting .258 this season with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 51 of 83 games this season (61.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (27.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (12.0%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Swanson has driven home a run in 26 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this season (31 of 83), with two or more runs nine times (10.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .275 AVG .241 .339 OBP .348 .425 SLG .392 14 XBH 13 5 HR 5 22 RBI 14 39/16 K/BB 45/24 1 SB 3

