The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .244 with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 86 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.8% of those games.

In 12 games this season, he has homered (14.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), with two or more runs three times (3.5%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .248 AVG .240 .335 OBP .309 .484 SLG .392 18 XBH 18 9 HR 3 24 RBI 28 27/14 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 0

