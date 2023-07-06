Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to take down George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays when the teams square off on Thursday at 5:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 14th in MLB play with 100 total home runs.

Chicago's .396 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox rank 21st in the majors with a .239 batting average.

Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (365 total).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .298.

The White Sox strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Chicago's 4.55 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.362).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (5-8 with a 6.47 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Lynn enters this outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Lynn is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has not had an outing so far in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics L 7-4 Away Tanner Banks Luis Medina 7/1/2023 Athletics L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Muller 7/2/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Away Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lance Lynn José Berríos 7/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lance Lynn Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Lucas Giolito Adam Wainwright 7/14/2023 Braves - Away - -

