The Oakland Athletics (25-63) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Detroit Tigers (37-48) on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (2-6, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Hogan Harris (2-2, 5.17 ERA).

Tigers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers will hand the ball to Lorenzen (2-6) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, a 3.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.183 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Lorenzen has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hogan Harris

The Athletics are sending Harris (2-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.17 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.

Harris is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this game.

Harris will try to record his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

