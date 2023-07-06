When the Detroit Tigers (37-48) and Oakland Athletics (25-63) face off at Comerica Park on Thursday, July 6, Michael Lorenzen will get the call for the Tigers, while the Athletics will send Hogan Harris to the mound. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Athletics have +140 odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-6, 4.28 ERA) vs Harris - OAK (2-2, 5.17 ERA)

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 11 games this season and won five (45.5%) of those contests.

The Tigers have not won a game when entering as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter in three chances.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers were favored on the moneyline three times in the last 10 games, but they lost each matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 25 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won 19 of 64 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Javier Báez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.