Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will meet Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB play with 80 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .365, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (330 total).

The Tigers are 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.268).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen (2-6) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.28 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Lorenzen heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Rockies L 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Away Brendan White Peter Lambert 7/2/2023 Rockies W 14-9 Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics L 1-0 Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics L 12-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Austin Pruitt 7/6/2023 Athletics - Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mariners - Away - -

