How to Watch the Tigers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will meet Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 25th in MLB play with 80 total home runs.
- Detroit is slugging .365, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (330 total).
- The Tigers are 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .299.
- The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Detroit has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.268).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Lorenzen (2-6) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.28 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Lorenzen heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Rockies
|L 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Austin Gomber
|7/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brendan White
|Peter Lambert
|7/2/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-9
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Connor Seabold
|7/4/2023
|Athletics
|L 1-0
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|JP Sears
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-3
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Austin Pruitt
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Hogan Harris
|7/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Alek Manoah
|7/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Kevin Gausman
|7/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Bassitt
|7/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
