Hogan Harris gets the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Comerica Park against Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Tigers have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -165 +140 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have gone 5-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 45.5% of those games).

Detroit has not won a game when entering as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter in three chances.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Detroit has played in 85 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-36-2).

The Tigers have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-23 19-25 13-24 24-24 30-35 7-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.