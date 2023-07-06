On Thursday, Spencer Torkelson (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Athletics.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 71 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .402, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.

In 59.0% of his games this year (49 of 83), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 83), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.9% of his games this season, Torkelson has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .211 AVG .237 .310 OBP .305 .340 SLG .456 12 XBH 19 3 HR 9 14 RBI 28 40/19 K/BB 43/17 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings