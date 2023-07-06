The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .257 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 78th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.

Suzuki has had a hit in 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.8%).

He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 66), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (31.8%), with two or more RBI in four of them (6.1%).

In 34.8% of his games this year (23 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 37 .217 AVG .288 .331 OBP .354 .302 SLG .475 7 XBH 14 1 HR 5 11 RBI 15 24/16 K/BB 46/16 0 SB 1

