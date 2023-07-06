Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Jared Young, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jared Young At The Plate
- Young has two triples, a home run and two walks while hitting .227.
- Young has picked up a hit in four games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Young has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (62.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.308
|AVG
|.111
|.400
|OBP
|.200
|.846
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (5-7) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
