The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick and his .476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Hogan Harris TV Channel: BSDET

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is hitting .203 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three walks.

In 11 of 27 games this season (40.7%), Marisnick has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In five games this season, Marisnick has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in six of 27 games so far this year.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 .250 AVG .156 .286 OBP .206 .313 SLG .375 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 8/1 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings