The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick and his .476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick is hitting .203 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three walks.
  • In 11 of 27 games this season (40.7%), Marisnick has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • In five games this season, Marisnick has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in six of 27 games so far this year.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
.250 AVG .156
.286 OBP .206
.313 SLG .375
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 5
8/1 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 5.95 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Harris (2-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
