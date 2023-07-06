On Thursday, Ian Happ (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 104th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Happ will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 over the course of his last outings.

Happ has gotten a hit in 51 of 83 games this season (61.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (22.9%).

He has gone deep in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 83), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has had an RBI in 23 games this season (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (30.1%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .231 AVG .278 .358 OBP .403 .357 SLG .444 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 16 47/28 K/BB 41/31 3 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings