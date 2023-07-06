Gavin Sheets is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday at 5:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 2 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-2 with an RBI.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .224 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Sheets has had a hit in 32 of 65 games this season (49.2%), including multiple hits six times (9.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has driven home a run in 15 games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 17 games this year (26.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .190 AVG .253 .275 OBP .330 .304 SLG .453 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 12 19/10 K/BB 16/10 0 SB 0

