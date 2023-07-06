The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 31 of 64 games this season (48.4%) Haase has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.1%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (4.7%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Haase has had an RBI in 12 games this year (18.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 64 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .258 AVG .173 .298 OBP .229 .392 SLG .218 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 16 RBI 5 28/6 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings