Elvis Andrus is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday at 5:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 30, when he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .202 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.

Andrus has had a hit in 30 of 59 games this season (50.8%), including multiple hits nine times (15.3%).

In 59 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 15.3% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22.0% of his games this year (13 of 59), with two or more runs four times (6.8%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .258 AVG .152 .337 OBP .231 .333 SLG .200 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings