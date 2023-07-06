Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Eloy Jimenez (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Jimenez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Jimenez has recorded a hit in 41 of 54 games this season (75.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.1%).
- In 20.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (48.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.314
|AVG
|.236
|.348
|OBP
|.294
|.467
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|21
|23/6
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Berrios (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
