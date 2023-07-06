Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich, Nico Hoerner and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-Chicago Cubs matchup at American Family Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 92 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.329/.391 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (5-7) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 17th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 30 5.1 3 3 3 8 2 at Guardians Jun. 24 5.0 4 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 6.0 2 2 2 9 3 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 5.0 3 4 4 5 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 5.0 6 2 2 9 0

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 44 walks and 42 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.

He's slashed .283/.377/.447 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1 at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has collected 63 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .255/.342/.425 slash line so far this season.

Contreras brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0

