On Thursday, July 6, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) host Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (40-45) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (-110). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.57 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.76 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 23 (56.1%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 25-20 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those games.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 14-25 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+275) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jared Young 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 3rd

