Thursday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) and the Chicago Cubs (40-45) at American Family Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 6.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.76 ERA).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those contests.

Chicago has a mark of 14-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (392 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

